Luke Bryan Scores 26th Number One Single

Luke Bryan scored again at country radio this week as his 26th career #1 single reigns at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts with “Down To One.” The single, written by Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman, is the fourth consecutive #1 song from his BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE album. The album’s deluxe edition with six new songs will be available on April 9, 2021. When the deluxe music was announced for pre-order, it claimed the #1 spot on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart. Pre-Order for the deluxe album is available now but this Friday, March 5 get new track “Drink A Little Whiskey Down” instantly.

“I absolutely love this song!,” Luke told Billboard. “’Down To One’ has a melody that just locked me in the first time I heard it. I know a lot of artists feel this way, but I’m definitely looking forward to doing this one live.”

BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE originally debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart last August, making it Luke’s sixth consecutive appearance in the top position. The album became his eleventh top 10 album on Billboard’s Top 200 since his first appearance with 2009’s DOIN’ MY THING.

BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE (Deluxe Edition) coming April 9, 2021

1. Knockin’ Boots (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)

2. What She Wants Tonight (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)

3. Born Here Live Here Die Here (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)

4. One Margarita (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

5. Too Drunk To Drive (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)

6. Build Me A Daddy (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)

7. Little Less Broken (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)

8. For A Boat (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)

9. Where Are We Goin’ (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)

10. Down To One (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)

NEW TRACKS

11. Country Does (Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne)

12. Drink A Little Whiskey Down (Luke Bryan, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

13. Waves (Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd, Chase McGill)

14. Bill Dance (Luke Bryan, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip)

15. Up (Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips, Bobby Pinson)

16. Floatin’ This Creek (Luke Bryan, Chase McGill, Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens)